Home
News
Surrender date delayed for Los Fresnos bakery owners convicted of housing undocumented employees
A judge extended the deadline for the owners of a Los Fresnos bakery convicted on charges of harboring undocumented employees within their business to turn themselves...
Los Fresnos business prepares for surge in customers from weekend rodeo
The Los Fresnos Rodeo is expected to attract...
Radio Vida DJ remembered as voice of hope after fatal Weslaco crash
Staff at Radio Vida are mourning the loss...
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026: Hot & breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026: Breezy & warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in Lady Angels Classic
Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in the Lady Angels Classic. Andrea Ortiz and Madelynn Cantu come up with big first inning RBI to lift the team...
Weslaco & Nikki Rowe advance to Sweet 16 in girls basketball playoffs
RGV GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS BI-DISTRICT ROUND ...
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signed with...
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Willow the kitten
Adoption fees are currently waived at the Weslaco...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
