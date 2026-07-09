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Weslaco targets 15 abandoned buildings for demolishment
Weslaco wants to demolish 15 abandoned buildings it says are creating health hazards for surrounding neighbors. City crews identified the buildings as needing to be...
'Nobody notified us': Cameron County residents call for better TxDOT communication ahead of bridge closure
A bridge replacement project is set to close...
Military Highway Water Supply Corporation faces complaints over discolored water
Some San Benito residents say their tap water...
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Wednesday, July 8, 2026: Hazy, stray shower with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, July 7, 2026: Hot with a stray shower, temps in the 90s
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Monday, July 6, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
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UTRGV football announces open practice & youth clinch in Brownsville on August 6
The UTRGV Vaqueros football team will bring training camp to Brownsville with a public practice at Sams Memorial Stadium on August 6. The practice is...
UTRGV's Erin Maguire gearing up for final college basketball season
UTRGV senior guard Erin Maguire is back for...
Hurricanes FC U15 girls team travels to Kansas to compete at the 2026 U.S. Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup
The Hurricanes FC U15 girls team based in...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 8, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 6, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Friday, July 3, 2026
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