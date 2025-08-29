Home
South Texas College expands fire academy to Starr County
South Texas College welcomed 12 cadets to their first fire academy in Starr County to help students pursue their career closer to home. Twelve cadets...
SpaceX looking to expand Starbase launch site
SpaceX filed plans with the U.S. Army Corps...
McAllen suing downtown bars for failing to comply with city permit requirements
McAllen Code Enforcement officers will be stopping by...
Friday, Aug. 29, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025: Stray shower with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X . See the final scores below: Thursday, Aug 28, 2025 Edinburg Economedes Jaguars...
Practicing with Valley football players
It’s not easy to be a Valley football...
Rio Hondo ISD gifted $250,000 weight room for student athletes
This summer, Rio Hondo ISD received a new...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, Aug. 29, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Almond the female lab-mix
