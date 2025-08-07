Home
Weslaco police therapy dog dies
A beloved K9 officer with the Weslaco Police Department died, according to a news release. Officer Shayne died after his health declined due to a...
New Weslaco police officers sworn in
Seven new Weslaco police officers were sworn in...
Bond set for Indiana driver charged in Weslaco human smuggling chase
An Indiana man remains in custody following a...
Weather
Wednesday, August 6, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, July 5, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Aug. 4, 2025: Stray thunderstorm with triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Harlingen Cardinals
The Harlingen Cardinals are coming off a season in which they faced a lot of hardship. A lot of key players battling injuries, particularly on...
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Santa Rosa Warriors
The Santa Rosa Warriors are coming off a...
Two-a-Day Tour: Raymondville Bearkats
Change is coming for Raymondville football in 2025....
Programming
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Aug. 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Search
