Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept...
Willacy County detention facility closes
Nearly 200 people were left without a job...
Staff members at produce facility assess damage from fire
Firefighters worked through the night to contain a...
Weather
April 1, 2022: Mostly cloudy, temperatures in the low 80s
March 31, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the low 90s
March 30, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the mid-90s
Sports
Bound By a Diamond While Working on a Diamond
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- While many wives and girlfriends of coaches and athletes don't get to see their partners for long periods of time, UTRGV's director of...
Girls Soccer - Area Round Results
GIRLS SOCCER - AREA ROUND SCORES 6A...
Boys Soccer Area Round Results - Tuesday 3/29/22
Boys High School Soccer - Area Round Scores...
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Las oficinas de impuestos del condado de Hidalgo comenzarán a cerrar los miércoles debido a la falta de personal
La falta de personal está causando que la Oficina de Impuestos del Condado de Hidalgo cierre sus oficinas todos los miércoles, a partir de la próxima...
El condado de Cameron informa una muerte relacionada con el coronavirus, 21 casos de COVID-19
El condado de Cameron informó el viernes una...
Weslaco ISD selecciona nuevo superintendente
El distrito escolar independiente de Weslaco aprobó por...
