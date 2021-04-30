Home
Pharr announces city-wide project for broadband internet service
By June 2022, the city of Pharr is expected to complete a city-wide project to bring better broadband reception to its residents. Pharr officials announced...
Willacy County rolling out app to report domestic violence
In a matter of seconds - victims of...
Scene of McAllen bee swarm not clear yet
McAllen firefighters are still urging people in the...
Weather
April 29, 2021: Slight chance for showers Thursday afternoon
April 28, 2021: Wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for most of the RGV
April 27, 2021: Windy and humid conditions, cloud coverage expected for Tuesday
A lot of cloud coverage that started Tuesday...
Sports
Toros Prepare For Season Opener: Sign Erik Pimentel
EDINBURG - The RGV FC Toros are gearing up for their fifth season of USL play on Saturday when they host New Mexico United FC at...
Progreso Track Star Signs with Ranger College
PROGRESO - Distance runner Rudy Sandoval signed his...
High School Baseball Scores and Highlights 4/27/21
Boys Baseball Scores Monday, April 26th ...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Gobernador fronterizo mexicano enjuiciado por presunta evasión fiscal
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - El Congreso de México votó el viernes para acusar al actual gobernador del estado fronterizo de Tamaulipas por cargos de evasión...
Para cerrar la brecha digital, Pharr anuncia el lanzamiento de la red de servicios de Internet de banda ancha en toda la ciudad
Existen buenas noticias para los habitantes de la...
Repararán daños dejados en los diques por construcción incompleta de muro fronterizo
Después de cinco meses el gobierno de Joe...
Search
