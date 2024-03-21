Home
City of Weslaco approves property tax breaks for daycare facilities
Weslaco is now the first city in the Rio Grande Valley giving some daycare owners some property tax relief. Some daycare businesses will qualify for...
Smart Living: Scammers may try to steal data through QR Codes
The Feds are out with a new warning...
Valley doctor gives insight into Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple Sclerosis, or MS, is a disease that...
Weather
Thursday, March 21, 2024: AM spotty storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, March 20, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
EXPLAINER: First day of Spring
Spring has arrived, but it is not set...
Sports
UTRGV names newly acquired stadium the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley held a press conference on Thursday where they announced they were naming the newly acquired stadium the Robert and...
Lyford's Powerlifter Moreno Breaking Records
LYFORD, Texas -- Ethan Moreno has dominated this...
UTRGV Baseball Walks Off Winner Against Incarnate Word
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Senior Jalen Freeman capped...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 18, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Estrenan documental de un veterano de Vietnam
Alberto Ramos Jr, productor y Fernando Álvarez, un veterano de Vietnam y profesor retirado de Edinburg ISD, visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para invitar a...
Buscan regular los negocios de lavados de autos en Harlingen
En Harlingen, una nueva ordenanza busca restringir la...
UTRGV nombra a su reciente estadio como 'Estadio Robert y Janet Vackar'
La Universidad de Texas Rio Grande Valley celebró...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
