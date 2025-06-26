Home
2 Valley natives to compete in Miss Texas pageant
Two Rio Grande Valley natives will be competing in the Miss Texas pageant on Saturday. Kayla Rodriguez, who won the Miss Rio Grande Valley competition,...
Edinburg airport secures additional $10 million in state funding for upgrades
The city of Edinburg announced additional funding for...
Willacy County Sheriff's Office search for driver who fled scene of crash
The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is looking for...
Weather
Thursday, June 26, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, June 24, 2025: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg
Legendary Mexican boxer Juan Manuel Marquez is bringing a boxing event to the Valley later this year. On Wednesday in Edinburg, a press conference was...
UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chase Conque to extension through 2031
UTRGV and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque have...
RGV Vipers give back with 'Blocks for Books' campaign
The RGV Vipers held a special event at...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 23, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Buscan al conductor que huyó de la escena de un accidente en Raymondville
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Willacy está buscando a la persona que huyó de la escena de un accidente en Raymondville. La oficina del...
Artista del Valle presentas sus ilustraciones artísticas
Sandro Galicia Toledo es un artista, quien crea...
Declaran inocente a un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza del Valle acusado de agresión sexual
Un jurado declaró el jueves al agente de...
