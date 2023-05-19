Home
News
Abbott requesting disaster declaration from small business administration
In an effort to provide more financial assistance to residents from last month’s storms in Hidalgo County, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he requested a disaster declaration...
Weslaco foundation launches end of life planning series
A Weslaco facility that provides end of life...
Pharr celebrating 15th annual Hub Phest
Several road closures are taking place in Pharr...
Additional Links
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Friday, May 19, 2023: Warm and humid with temperatures in th e90s
Thursday, May 18, 2023: Temperatures warming up and reaching 90 degrees
May 17, 2023: Isolated T-storm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Mercedes Softball Looking to Make History, on a Mission to Reach the Elite 8
MERCEDES, TEXAS -- The Mercedes Tigers are headed to the Region IV-5A Semifinals for the second time ever... the last time being in 2016. The Tigers...
Rio Hondo Eliminated; PSJA Leads in 7th in Suspended Game One
High School Baseball Playoffs Scores and Schedule ...
Lyford Softball Falls in Regional Semis to Jourdanton
SAN DIEGO - For the second straight year...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Zoo Guest: Grand Cayman Blue Iguana
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 18, 2023
Pet of the Week: Penny the labradoodle mix
Additional Links
Tornado Relief Fund
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Elva's Flower Shop comparte sus adornos florales
Aylin Rocillo, gerente de Elva's Flower Shop alegra nuestros estudios con sus arreglos florales y nos habla al sobre los diferentes tipos de flores de las...
Comunidad: ¡Conozca a la mascota de la semana, Penny!
Penny visita nuestros estudios desde el Weslaco Animal...
EEUU: Reportan 4ta muerte y nuevos casos de pérdida de la vista por gotas oftálmicas contaminadas
NUEVA YORK (AP) — Autoridades de salud de...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Tornado Relief Fund
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days