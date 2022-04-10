Home
Starr County district attorney to dismiss indictment against woman charged with murder for 'self-induced abortion'
Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez on Sunday announced he will dismiss an indictment against a woman charged with murder after authorities say she "caused...
Alamo family's home destroyed by fire
An Alamo family is left without a home...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - April 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Weather
April 10, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the high 80s
April 9, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the mid-80s
Thursday, April 7, 2022: Sunny, less humid, with temperatures in the 80s
Vipers Cruise to West Semifinal Win Over Texas Legends
EDINBURG, Texas (April 7, 2022) – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (1-0) defeated the Texas Legends (1-1) 120-103 in the Western Conference semifinal round of the...
Red ants marching through regionals
PROGRESO, Texas -- COVID-19 cut the Progreso boys...
Remembering #16 ahead of Sweet Sixteen
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High faces Boerne-Champion this...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - April 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Watch Live: Sunday Mass sponsored by Lee's Pharmacy...
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than...
Salud y Vida: Recomendaciones para ayudar a reducir dolores de espalda
A medida que suben las temperaturas en el hemisferio norte, puede que se encuentre trabajando más en su jardín. La jardinería puede ser muy buena...
El fiscal de distrito del condado Starr desestimará la acusación contra una mujer acusada de asesinato por 'aborto autoinducido'
El fiscal de distrito del condado Starr, Gocha...
Hombre acusado de asesinato en relación con apuñalamiento mortal en la zona rural de Edinburg
Un hombre ha sido acusado de asesinato en...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
