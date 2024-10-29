Home
Sharyland ISD marching bands reprimanded over alleged UIL violations
The Region 15 UIL Executive Committee is reprimanding Sharyland ISD’s high school marching bands over UIL practice rules violations. The committee came to the decision...
Playmakers - Week 9 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Watch part 2 of Playmakers below: ...
Police departments reminding families to check sex offender registry ahead of trick-or-treating
Besides increasing patrols, officers with the Mercedes Police...
Weather
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Oct. 28, 2024: Warm and sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Santa Maria claims district crown with five-set thriller over La Villa
The Santa Maria volleyball team took down La Villa in a five-set district title match to secure the outright district title. La Villa could've moved...
Sharyland and McAllen High share district title with victories in season finales
The Sharyland Lady Rattlers and the McAllen Lady...
Playmakers - Week 9 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Watch part 2 of Playmakers below: ...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Oct. 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Oct. 25, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Aerolínea Southwest cancela vuelos desde Harlingen debido a ceniza volcánica en ciudad de México
Se han cancelado varios vuelos con destino a Harligen de la aerolínea Southwest debido a ceniza volcánica del volcán Popocatépetl, en la ciudad de México. ...
Registros: Mujer que se estrelló contra vehículo de policía tenía un limite de alcohol alto
La mujer de 20 años de edad de...
Exfiscal del condado Starr es condenado tras aceptar $44.000 dólares en sobornos
El exfiscal del condado de Starr fue condenado...
Take 5
