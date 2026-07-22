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Public input needed on road widening proposal in San Benito
Officials are seeking public input on a proposal to widen Oscar Williams Road in San Benito. The Texas Department of Transportation, Cameron County and the...
Donna police add 4 new patrol units using seized drug funds
The Donna Police Department just got four new...
Alton police aim to educate public on signs of human trafficking
The Alton Police Department wants everyone to know...
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Wednesday, July 22, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, July 21, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
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Monday, July 20, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs in the triple digits
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UTRGV expresses excitement for upcoming football season at SLC Opening Drive event
The UTRGV Vaqueros are heading into their second year of football with their sights set on the playoffs. Channel 5 News spoke with head coach...
Spain fans celebrate the 2026 World Cup final in McAllen
RGV fans react to Spain winning the 2026...
Spain wins the World Cup by beating Argentina 1-0 on Ferran Torres' goal in extra time
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Spain substitute Ferran...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 21, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Monday, July 20, 2026
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