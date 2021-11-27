Home
Wreath laying ceremony happening at RGV State Veterans Cemetery
A wreath laying ceremony is taking place at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery. Holiday wreathes are placed on the headstones of fallen veterans...
Edinburg mayoral candidate responds to campaign ad from his opponent
The message from Richard Molina's re-election campaign is...
Progreso neighborhood still filled with potholes after improvements promised in 2019
A Progreso neighborhood is dealing with very deep...
Weather
Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021: Scattered showers, temperatures in the 60s
Friday, Nov. 26, 2021: Breezy showers, temperatures in the 50s
Nov. 25, 2021: Cold front bringing in evening thunderstorms
Sports
First & Goal Highlights: Regional Semifinals
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Three valley teams made their way to the Regional Semifinals in Texas high school football playoffs. Click on the video above...
COVID-19 sidelines 2 Cowboys coaches for Thanksgiving game
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys offensive line...
PSJA North Raiders Unsung Heroes: The O-Line
PHARR - The PSJA North Raiders knew their...
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Connect
Daytime
