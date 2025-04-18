Home
10,000 pages of records about Robert F. Kennedy's 1968 assassination are released, on Trump's order
WASHINGTON (AP) — Approximately 10,000 pages of records related to the 1968 assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy were released Friday, continuing the disclosure of national...
Friday, April 18, 2025: Windy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
UTRGV football draws crowd of over 3,500 people for spring game in Brownsville
Watch the video above to hear from UTRGV...
Weather
Friday, April 18, 2025: Windy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, April 17, 2025: Very breezy, warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, April 16, 2025: Very breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV football draws crowd of over 3,500 people for spring game in Brownsville
Watch the video above to hear from UTRGV football fans on supporting the team for their inaugural spring game in Brownville on Thursday night.
UTRGV spring football game highlights & postgame coverage
Highlights and postgame coverage following the UTRGV spring...
UTRGV associate athletic director of communications discusses Vaqueros inaugural spring football game
UTRGV Senior Associate Athletic Director for Communications Jonah...
Programming
Pet of the Week: Beetroot, the mixed pup
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
México puede enfrentar crisis hídrica por la deuda del agua a EE.UU.
México registra más de tres años y medio de retraso de la cantidad de agua que le corresponde entregarle a Estados Unidos, de acuerdo con el...
Jesse Leatherwood declarado culpable de la muerte del agente adjunto del condado Cameron
Un jurado del Condado de Cameron encontró Jesse...
Arrestan a un hombre de Mission tras confesar haber robado en una iglesia, según la oficina del sheriff
Un hombre de 56 años de edad, de...
