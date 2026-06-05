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New state law will allow Valley food trucks to work across counties with one license
A new state law will soon change how food trucks operate. Starting July 1, mobile food vendors will need to get a license through the...
Friday, June 5, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tractor-trailer involved in human smuggling chase catches fire near Linn, Hidalgo County sheriff says
A tractor-trailer involved in a law enforcement chase...
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Friday, June 5, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, June 4, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, June 3, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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Spurs fans excited for the 2026 NBA Finals
San Antonio Spurs fans are living out a childhood dream as their team takes on the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals. For...
RGV baseball legends rally behind Sharyland’s state title bid and reflect on historic seasons
As the Sharyland Rattlers prepare to compete for...
San Antonio Spurs shootaround after game one loss
San Antonio, TX -- Sports Director KJ Doyle...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Lily the pittbull mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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