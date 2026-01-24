Home
News
More than 2,000 AEP Texas customers in Harlingen are without power
A total of 2,044 AEP customers in Harlingen are without power, according to AEP Texas. According to AEP's outage map , the power outages are...
Mission woman qualifies for Boston Marathon after competing in Houston race
She's a mom of two and a dedicated...
Harlingen Waterworks System projects race against grant deadline
The Harlingen Waterworks System moved quickly this week...
Weather
Temperatures expected to drop in the Valley by early afternoon, 20 percent chance for showers
The First Warn 5 Weather Team is closely monitoring weather conditions as an Arctic blast makes its way across the state. They have determined the...
No wintry precipitation expected in the Valley amid weekend cold front
The First Warn 5 Weather Team is closely...
Arctic Blast: What to know now
*This article has been updated throughout* The...
Sports
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View
Hidalgo and Valley View boys soccer faced each other at Bill Pate Stadium on Friday night. Watch the highlights and postgame reactions in the video...
Sharyland girls and Edinburg North boys basketball teams shine in Friday night wins
Highlights from high school basketball matchups featuring Edinburg,...
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer punished by UIL for ineligible player; forced to forfeit eight games
The Brownsville Lopez boys soccer program has been...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Plato the Texas tortoise
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
