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STHS McAllen, Edinburg hospitals welcome Fourth of July babies
Two Rio Grande Valley families welcomed babies on July 4 as the United States marked its 250th birthday. Both babies were born at South Texas...
Edinburg family warns of firework dangers after son hurt at city event
An Edinburg mother is sharing her family's story...
New initiative offering Valley kids entrepreneurial opportunity
There's a new opportunity for Rio Grande Valley...
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Friday, July 3, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, July 2, 2026: Spotty thunderstorm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, July 1, 2026: Stray showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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Jace Posey aims to carve out his own basketball legacy with UTRGV
One of UTRGV men’s basketball’s newest additions is bringing high-level experience to Edinburg. Jace Posey, a transfer from TCU, joins the Vaqueros after spending three...
UTRGV football season tickets sold out for the second straight season
Edinburg, TX -- UTRGV football season tickets have...
Team USA onto the Round of 16 after beating Bosnia 2-0
Team USA fans gathered in McAllen on Wednesday...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, July 3, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Violet the ferret
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 2, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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