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Cameron County jails not accepting nonviolent offenders due to overpopulation
Cameron County jails are not accepting nonviolent offenders at this time to comply with state standards, according to Sheriff Manuel Treviño. Treviño said in a...
Spurs superfan from Weslaco ‘in tears’ ahead of NBA Finals
Fans across the Rio Grande Valley are gearing...
Community decorates car windows to support state-bound Sharyland Rattlers
Support is growing for the Sharyland Rattlers baseball...
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Extreme weather can whip up anxiety. A safety plan can help
ATLANTA (AP) — Hurricanes, wildfires, floods and other extreme weather can also kick up storms of anxiety. Thankfully, there are several ways to reduce that...
Tuesday, June 2, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, June 1, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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Sharyland baseball holding final practices ahead of state championship
The Sharyland Rattlers are one win away from becoming the only Rio Grande Valley team ever to win a state championship in high school baseball. ...
PSJA North's Mason Lopez to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
PSJA North senior shooting guard Mason Lopez signed...
RGV Red Crowns score five goals against Austin United FC to stay undefeated at home
Watch the video above for highlights of the...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 1, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 29, 2026
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