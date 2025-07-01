Home
News
Victim heard yelling 'please stop' during deadly Mission stabbing, complaint says
The victim in a deadly stabbing in Mission was heard yelling 'please stop,' according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News. Kevin Lee...
Made in the 956: The Cardenas twins journey to success
Twin sisters from Brownsville are now part of...
Mission fire chief explains the dangers of leaving children alone in hot vehicles
Two people have been charged in two separate...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, July 1, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, June 30: 2025: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tropical Storms Barry and Flossie form off Mexico's southeast and southwest coasts
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Barry formed Sunday...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Arsyn Sadlier, state champion, and Bella Fernandez, a national medalist, are leading the charge for RGV Wrestling
San Juan, TX -- Arsyn Sadlier had an incredible career during her time at McAllen high but her passion for the sport doesn’t stop there. ...
Boxing Hall of Famer Juan Manuel Marquez talks about 'Gloves and Glory'
Edinburg, TX -- Legendary Boxing Hall of Famer...
PSJA North wins game one of the 7-on-7 Championship Bracket, fall to Dripping Springs
College Station, TX -- Championship Bracket ...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 30, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, June 29, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Arrestan al segundo sospechoso tras muerte en una guardería de Brownsville
Una mujer de 38 años fue arrestada y acusada el lunes en relación con la muerte de un niño de 4 años que fue abandonado en...
Policía de Mission presenta al nuevo agente canino
La policía de Mision tiene a un nuevo...
Martes 1 de Julio: Aguaceros y tormentas dispersas, temperaturas en los 84s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days