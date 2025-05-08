Home
WATCH LIVE: Bishop Flores comments on election of new Pope
Bishop Daniel Flores gives a statement on the election of the new Pope.
Edinburg North student now facing federal charges for allegedly bringing firearm to campus
The Edinburg North High School student who was...
Robert Prevost, first American pope in history of the Catholic Church, will take the name Leo XIV
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Cardinal Robert Prevost, a...
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Thursday, May 8, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, May 7, 2025: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, May 6, 2025: Very muggy, late storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sharyland & Mission Veterans baseball prepare for battle of valley teams in area round
The Sharyland Rattlers and Mission Veterans Patriots baseball teams are set to face off this week in the area round. The Rattlers finished the season...
UTRGV sharpshooter Cliff Davis transfers to James Madison
UTRGV guard Cliff Davis announced he's transferring to...
UIL cancels final day of state golf tournament; McAllen Memorial finishes 4th & Sharyland in 6th
The 5A UIL State Golf Tournament was set...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
El obispo Flores comenta sobre la elección del nuevo Papa
Monseñor Daniel Flores da una declaración sobre la elección del nuevo Papa.
Proponen proyecto para construir una planta de agua en el condado Hidalgo
Una futura planta de agua en el condado...
Buscar retirar apoyo político al congresista Henry Cuéllar
La próxima semana, los demócratas de Texas decidirán...
