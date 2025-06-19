Home
News
Report: Six-pack of beer, narcotics found with Progreso ISD school board president at time of arrest
Progreso Independent School District School Board President Juan Jose Ramos Jr. was found with six bottles of Michelob Ultra and narcotics at the time of his...
Thursday, June 19, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
No injuries reported following explosion at SpaceX’s Starbase facility
**This story has been updated throughout. Crews...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, June 19, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
A potent heat dome will send temperatures into the triple digits
Originally Published: 18 JUN 25 12:29 ET ...
Wednesday, June 18, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
'Train with the Twins' dance camp in San Benito
Train with the twins. Professional dancers, Sarah and Katie flew down from the big apple to conduct a dance class this week at step by step...
Brownsville Rivera name Johnny Garza new Head Football Coach
Brownsville, Tx -- Brownsville Rivera has hired Johnny...
The West team powers through at the BCARGV All-Star baseball game
Weslaco, TX -- The West team shut out...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 16, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Gulf Coast Toad
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Encuentran paquetes de cerveza y narcóticos al presidente de la junta escolar de Progreso ISD en su arresto
El presidente de la junta escolar del Distrito Escolar Independiente de Progreso, Juan José Ramos Jr., fue encontrado con seis botellas de Michelob Ultra y narcóticos...
Festival de baile latino en la Isla del Padre Sur
El Festival de Baile Latino 'Qué Padre' es...
Celebración de graduación con Harmony Public Schools
Los estudiantes de preparatoria de una escuela de...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days