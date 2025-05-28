Home
News
More than 4,000 Valley residents without power following thunderstorms
More than 4,000 Rio Grande Valley residents are without power following Wednesday morning thunderstorms. The Magic Valley Coop power outage map reported 1,489 customers are...
Primera public works director fatally shot neighbor's cat, record say
City of Primera Public Works Director Luis Alberto...
Driver killed after striking utility pole in Willacy County
The driver of a Chevrolet Corvette died after...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, May 28, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thousands without power in Houston as thunderstorms roll through Texas toward southeastern US
Thousands in the Houston area are without power...
Tuesday, May 27, 2025: Evening thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Texas Southmost women's soccer adds Raymondville's Briana Sanchez
Raymondville's Briana Sanchez signed her letter of intent to join the Texas Southmost Scorpions women's soccer program on Tuesday afternoon. Sanchez served as captain of...
Roma's Gael Rodriguez signs with Texas A&M-International track & field
Roma's Gael Rodriguez signed to run track at...
UTRGV track & field sets program record as Vaquero athletes seek to clinch trip to NCAA championship meet
The first rounds of the 2025 NCAA Division...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 26, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, May 25, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Miércoles 28 de Mayo: Soleado con lluvia, temperaturas en los 90s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Conductor muere tras chocar contra un poste de electricidad en el condado Willacy
El conductor de un Chevrolet Corvette murió después...
El director de obras públicas de Primera disparó mortalmente al gato de su vecino
El director de Obras Públicas de la ciudad...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days