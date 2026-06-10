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Valley mariachi students perform at Carnegie Hall
Students from several Rio Grande Valley school districts performed on Tuesday at Carnegie Hall in New York. Students from the Roma, Edinburg, Rio Grande City-Grulla...
Brownsville neighborhood floods as construction project raises concerns
Residents in a Brownsville neighborhood are raising concerns...
Texas A&M AgriLife launches screwworm task force to protect cattle industry
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is building...
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Tuesday, June 9, 2026: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, June 8, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, June 7, 2026: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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UTRGV begins summer workouts for new-look men's and women's basketball teams
The UTRGV men’s and women’s basketball teams are back on the hardwood as preparations for the upcoming season get underway. For the men’s team, this...
12 RGV baseball stars named to All-State teams
The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association announced...
Weslaco among RGV teams to qualify for 7-on-7 state tournament
The Weslaco Panthers have qualified for the state...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 8, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Petunio the guinea pig
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