Brownsville daycare worker granted probation in hot car death remains jailed
Despite being granted a release on probation, the woman convicted in the death of a 4-year-old boy in Brownsville remains behind bars. Karen Silva’s attorney...
Don-Wes Flea Market owners react to boost in business from Winter Texans
Don-Wes Flea Market owners react to boots in...
Isaac’s Angels Toy Drive distributes over 2,000 toys during 10th anniversary
More than 2,000 toys were distributed Saturday at...
Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025: Sunny and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025: Morning fog, warm afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Dec. 19, 2025: Sunny and nice, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV and San Benito football players raise money for Frank Medina's medical expenses
UTRGV football player Fabian Garcia and San Benito football players went out to the streets of San Benito to raise money for Frank “The Tank” Medina....
UTRGV Men's basketball takes down College of Biblical Studies in final non-conference game
Today's game was a special one for...
Donna North hires new Head Football Coach Matthew Moose
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Dec. 21, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m. Can't...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Ornate Box Turtle
