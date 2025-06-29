Home
RGV Red Crowns react to forfeited games
A newly formed soccer club in the Rio Grande Valley is working to keep fans happy after visiting teams canceled two games. Fans of the...
2 dead after multiple people shot in Idaho while responding to a brush fire
Originally Published: 29 JUN 25 18:24 ET ...
6 arrested following raid at Donna home
Six people were arrested on Friday after law...
Weather
Tropical Storms Barry and Flossie form off Mexico's southeast and southwest coasts
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Barry formed Sunday near Mexico's southeast coast and is expected to drench the region for several days. The storm's center...
Sunday, June 29, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, June 28, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV Red Crowns react to forfeited games
A newly formed soccer club in the Rio Grande Valley is working to keep fans happy after visiting teams canceled two games. Fans of the...
Interview with RGV Sports Hall of Fame Board Member Mark May
Harlingen, TX -- RGV Sports Hall of Fame...
PSJA North advances to championship bracket in state 7-on-7 tournament
POOL PLAY SCORES: Game 1: PSJA North...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, June 29, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m. Can't...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Kiwi the Bearded Dragon
Noticias RGV
Mujer arrestada en relación con la muerte de un niño en una guardería de Brownsville
La policía de Brownsville anunció un arresto en conexión con el hallazgo de un niño inconsciente en una guardería. La policía dio a conocer que...
Viernes 27 de Junio: Noche con brisas, temperaturas en los 83s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
El congresista Vicente González se pronuncia por el impacto de las redadas de inmigración
Vicente González, congresista por el Distrito 34 en...
Take 5
