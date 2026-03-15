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Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in rural Donna
A motorcyclist was killed after rear-ending a Dodge Charger in rural Donna on Saturday. Christopher Rosas, 21, of Donna died at the scene from his...
Valley delivery drivers impacted by rising gas prices
The rise of gas prices is impacting everyone....
STHS, Prominence Health launch series of fall prevention seminars in McAllen
South Texas Health System and Prominence Health are...
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Sunday, March 15, 2026: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, March 14, 2026: Morning fog, breezy
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Friday, March 13, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s
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UTRGV's Nayla Harris takes fifth place in final round of the NCAA indoor track & field championships
UTRGV senior sprinter Nayla Harris finished her indoor track & field career Saturday afternoon after coming in fifth place in the final round of the women's...
Nic Valdez homers as Sharyland baseball defeats PSJA Southwest
Highlights from Sharyland baseball's 10-0 win over PSJA...
Harlingen boys soccer defeats San Benito in penalty kicks
Highlights from the Harlingen boys soccer team's win...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, March 13, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Delilah the ball python
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 12, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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