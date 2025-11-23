Home
News
Brownsville police seeking car fire suspect
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating an arson suspect who was seen on video setting fire to a car....
Fans celebrate UTRGV Vaqueros' first football season
UTRGV closed out a historic first season on...
Texas A&M committee rules professor's firing over gender identity lesson was unjustified
A Texas A&M committee agreed that the university...
Weather
Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025: Warm and breezy with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025: Hit or miss showers with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Nov. 21, 2025: Breezy, shower, temps in 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Los Fresnos & Edinburg fall to end Valley high school football season
Saturday, Nov 22, 2025 Los Fresnos Falcons 20 Laredo United Longhorns > 27 Final ...
UTRGV beats East Texas A&M 33-14 in Southland Conference regular-season finale
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Eddie Lee Marburger threw...
Training like the Vaqueros: Getting ready for the final game of the season
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Nov. 23, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m. Can't...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Delilah the Ball Python
Connect
