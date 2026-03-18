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What Texans need to know about upcoming SNAP restrictions
New food stamp restrictions prohibiting benefits to be used to purchase sweetened beverages and candy will affect millions of Texans starting April 1. Senate Bill...
Corpus Christi water emergency may be just two months away, city leaders say
Corpus Christi leaders on Tuesday unveiled new projections...
US to demand bonds of up to $15,000 for visa applications from 12 more countries
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it...
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Wednesday, March 18, 2026: Warmer and sunny day with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, March 17, 2026: Chilly morning, temps in the 70s
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Monday, March 16, 2026: Windy and cooler, temps in the 60s
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PSJA softball secures another 10-0 run rule win
Highlights from PSJA's win over Lyford in high school softball.
David Guajardo homers in PSJA North win over McAllen Memorial
Highlights from PSJA North's win in high school...
Brownsville Veterans bats light up the scoreboard in 12-1 win over Weslaco
Highlights from Weslaco vs. Brownsville Veterans, Edinburg Vela...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 16, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 13, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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