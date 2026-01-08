Home
Sen. 'Chuy' Hinojosa calls for $100 million to fund canal lining projects to save water
As concerns over water availability in the Rio Grande Valley rise, a senator is trying to convince the Texas Water Development Board to plan ahead. ...
Monica De La Cruz joins Democrats in vote to pass three-year ACA subsidy extension
The U.S. House passed a three-year extension of...
Airbnb owner discusses security measures after McAllen house party leads to five arrests
Renting a home through Airbnb has become a...
Weather
Thursday, Jan. 8, 2025: Windy and hot with highs in the 80s
We're off to a breezy start today with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. A wind advisory is in effect until Thursday, Jan....
Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026: Another warm day, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
West prepares for RGV High School Football All-Star Game
The 2026 RGV Coaches Association High School Football All-Star Game is this Saturday in Weslaco. Both the East and West teams have been hitting the...
Jerry Jones wants to be the owner with the most Super Bowls, but the Cowboys have a long way to go
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jerry Jones hasn't even...
Former UTRGV tight end Ismael Smith Flores announces commitment to East Carolina
Former UTRGV tight end Ismael Smith Flores announced...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
