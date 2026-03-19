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Treasury Department begins taking over student loans as the Education Department gets dismantled
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Education Department is handing off a portion of its student loan portfolio to the Treasury Department, a first step toward shedding...
La Joya ISD will ‘review’ proposal to rename Cesar Chavez Middle School
The La Joya Independent School District will review...
Crews to upgrade downtown Raymondville sidewalks starting Monday
Crews to upgrade downtown Raymondville sidewalks starting Monday...
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Thursday, March 19, 2026: Sunny and mild with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, March 18, 2026: Warmer and sunny day with highs in the 80s
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Tuesday, March 17, 2026: Chilly morning, temps in the 70s
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Playmaker: Juliana Garcia leads Harlingen Lady Cards into the playoffs after perfect regular season
Juliana Garcia's love for soccer began at the age of three with a simple family stroll at the local mall. "I saw soccer house, the...
Donna softball puts up 10 runs in key district win over Mercedes
Highlights from Donna's 10-6 win over Mercedes in...
PSJA baseball shines in shutout 12-0 win over Rio Hondo
Highlights from PSJA baseball's 12-0 win over Rio...
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Pet of the Week: Mochi the Chihuahua Mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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