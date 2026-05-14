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Edinburg issues boil water notice following water line break
The city of Edinburg is telling residents and businesses in parts of Edinburg to boil their water until further notice. The advisory came after a...
Renovations in the works at Rio Grande City’s Fort Ringgold Park
Rio Grande City is planning a major renovation...
New Rio Grande City committee aims to recognize veterans
Rio Grande City created a veterans memorial committee...
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Thursday, May 14, 2026: Sunny and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, May 13, 2026: Sunny with highs in the 90s
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Tuesday, May 12, 2026: Thin, high clouds, temps in the 80s
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Weslaco East's Eduardo Hernandez signs to play baseball at Missouri Valley College
Weslaco East senior pitcher Eduardo Hernandez will play collegiate baseball after signing his letter of intent to Missouri Valley College on Wednesday afternoon. Hernandez was...
Nikki Rowe's Sebastian Islas and Sarai Garza commit to Missouri Valley College powerlifting
Nikki Rowe star powerlifters Sebastian Islas and Sarai...
PSJA holds pep rally as Lady Bears softball prepares for Elite 8
Live coverage from the pep rally in Pharr...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 14, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Ivy the pit bull-terrier mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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