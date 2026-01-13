Home
News
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith a finalist for the 2026 Weatherperson of the Year award
Channel 5 News' Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith is one of the finalists for the 2026 National Weatherperson of the Year award. Smith spoke with Channel...
What you need to know before voting in Texas’ March 3 primary elections
What you need to know before voting in...
Several major Texas death row appeals loom in 2026 amid drop in executions
Several appeals in some of Texas' highest-profile capital...
Weather
Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Jan. 12, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026: Windy and cooler, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Supreme Court seems likely to uphold state bans on transgender athletes in girls and women's sports
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed likely to uphold state laws barring transgender girls and women from playing on school athletic teams. ...
UTRGV baseball holds media day ahead of 2026 season
The UTRGV baseball team took the field in...
Running Back Malachi Lane transfers from LSU to UTRGV
Running Back Malachi Lane transfers from LSU to...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 12, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Egyptian spiny mouse
Connect
