Incumbent Cameron County Judge Treviño takes early lead in Democratic primary
Incumbent Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. is in the lead to retain his seat in the Democratic primary, according to unofficial election results from the...
Vehicle crashes into polling site at UTRGV in Edinburg
A vehicle crashed into a polling site at...
Mother and sisters of sexual abuse of a child suspect charged with failure to report
Three women were charged Tuesday after investigators said...
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, March 3, 2026: Breezy and warm with a high of 89
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, March 2, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, March 1, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Koree Cotton leads the way as UTRGV MBB clinches No. 3 seed in SLC tournament
The UTRGV men’s basketball team took down Northwestern State on Monday night 74-62 in the team’s regular season finale. With the win, UTRGV clinches the...
UTRGV WBB defeats Incarnate Word in season finale; will be No. 4 seed in SLC tournament
The UTRGV women’s basketball team took down Incarnate...
UTRGV football holds first spring practice ahead of 2026 season
UTRGV football hit the practice field as a...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 2, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 28, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Milkshake the milk snake
Search
SEARCH
x
