Prescription Health: Lifestyle changes to help lower risk of Type 2 Diabetes
According to the CDC, millions of people in the United States live with diabetes, which is common in the Rio Grande Valley. Common risk factors...
Winter Texans gather for Tourist Day festivities in Nuevo Progreso
Spring is here, winter is over and for...
Texas Senate approves bill banning DEI in K-12 public schools
" Texas Senate approves bill banning DEI in...
Weather
Friday, March 21, 2025: Nice day, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, March 20, 2025: Breezy, nice day, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, March 19, 2025: Very warm, wind, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Porter soccer upsets district champion Sharyland Rattlers in bi-district round
BOYS THURSDAY NIGHT PLAYOFF SCORES: Los Fresnos 4, Weslaco 0 Porter 2, Sharyland 1 Lopez 3, Pioneer 0 Brownsville Veterans 2, La...
Edcouch-Elsa stuns McAllen High in shootout victory to advance in high school soccer playoffs
GIRLS THURSDAY NIGHT PLAYOFF SCORES: Edcouch-Elsa 2,...
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Pioneer-Lopez face off in postseason for second straight year
The high school soccer playoffs start tomorrow here...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 20, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pet of the Week: Tito the Chihuahua
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Médicos advierten sobre los peligros de intoxicación en los niños
En temas de salud, del 16 al 22 de marzo se celebra la "Semana de la Prevención de Intoxicación o envenenamiento", con el objetivo de concienciar...
El ballet folclórico de Jalisco llega a Reynosa, Tamaulipas
El ballet folklórico de Jalisco estará de visita...
Snack bar ofrece servicios de catering para eventos
Christopher Drewry y Penny Drewry, propietarios de Sweet...
