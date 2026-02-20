Home
Delayed water deliveries cause strain on Rio Grande, NADBank offers alternatives
Another organization is sounding the alarm on the Rio Grande Valley water supply. The North American Development Bank helps pay for water projects on both...
Valley elections departments address delay in voter registration cards
It's been one week since early voting began...
Suspect to be arraigned in connection with brother's fatal stabbing in Mercedes
The man accused of fatally stabbing his brother...
Weather
Friday, Feb. 20, 2026: Morning clouds, hot afternoon, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026: Hot & breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026: Breezy & warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in Lady Angels Classic
Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in the Lady Angels Classic. Andrea Ortiz and Madelynn Cantu come up with big first inning RBI to lift the team...
Weslaco & Nikki Rowe advance to Sweet 16 in girls basketball playoffs
RGV GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS BI-DISTRICT ROUND ...
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signed with...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Willow the kitten
Adoption fees are currently waived at the Weslaco...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
