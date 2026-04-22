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Parents react following bomb threat at Mission High School
Parents say a fake bomb threat at Mission High School that led to the arrest of one student is causing fear and frustration. The bomb...
Laguna Vista street remains closed despite sinkhole repairs
A sinkhole in Laguna Vista is costing the...
Boil water notice issued following water line break in Rio Hondo
A boil water notice was issued Wednesday in...
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Wednesday, April 22, 2025: Stray shower with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, April 21, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
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Monday, April 20, 2026: Scattered showers, temps in the 70s
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San Benito's Brandon Salinas signs to Upper Iowa wrestling
San Benito wrestling star, Brandon Salinas signed his letter of intent to the University of Upper Iowa. "I always told my dad, in 6th grade,...
PSJA, Sharyland, and Nikki Rowe baseball pick up wins in district play
Highlights from the PSJA vs. La Joya, Nikki...
McAllen High's Rex Flores becomes first Bulldogs golfer to qualify for state since 1990
McAllen High senior Rex Flores qualified as an...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Monday, April 20, 2026
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