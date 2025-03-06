Home
News
City of Brownsville pass ordinance preventing vape shops from opening nearby schools
The Brownsville City Commission passed an ordinance that would not allow vape shops or e-cigarette retailers from opening within a thousand feet of schools and other...
Man killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash in Pharr
A motorcyclist was killed following a crash in...
Edinburg firefighters learn to put out electric vehicle fires
Edinburg firefighters participated in a new training. ...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, March 6, 2025: Windy and sunny, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Less humid, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, March 4, 2025: Very warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Harlingen South soccer star Damaris Solis signs with Nelson University
On Wednesday afternoon, Harlingen South Lady Hawks soccer star Damaris Solis signed her national letter of intent to join the women’s soccer program at Nelson University....
UTRGV baseball ranks 4th in the country in RPI
Following another strong win on Tuesday night over...
Final Four Trophy Tour makes stop in RGV as San Antonio prepares to host event for eighth time since 1998
The NCAA Men's Final Four is returning to...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 3, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Brownsville aprueba ordenanza que impide a las tiendas de vapeo trabajar cerca de las escuelas
La Comisión de la Ciudad de Brownsville aprobó una ordenanza que no permitiría que tiendas de vapeo o minoristas de cigarrillos electrónicos abrieran a menos de...
Consumir magnesio ayuda a prevenir enfermedades cardíacas
Las enfermedades del corazón son la principal causa...
Un hombre fallece en un accidente entre una motocicleta y un vehículo en Pharr
Un motociclista murió tras un accidente en Pharr...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days