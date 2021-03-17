Home
City of Primera to host first-dose clinic Thursday
The city of Primera is set to host a first-dose COVID-19 clinic on Thursday at the Primera City Hall parking lot, located at 22892 Stuart Place...
Southwest border facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years, Homeland Security Secretary weighs in
In a social media post made Tuesday morning,...
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press ATLANTA (AP)...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in the Valley, and the windy weather will continue. Winds are expected to blow from the south to...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
UTRGV Drops One at #10 Texas 15-2
AUSTIN – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team fell to the No. 10 Texas Longhorns 15-2 in seven innings on Tuesday at...
High School Baseball - Tuesday 3/16
Our baseball action took us to McAllen and...
Jacquline Vargas Signs NLI to Texas A&M San Antonio
HARLINGEN - Harlingen's Jacquline Vargas signing her #NLI...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Tiroteos en Atlanta dejan 8 muertos; detienen a sospechoso
ATLANTA (AP) - Diversos tiroteos registrados en dos salas de masajes de Atlanta y en una ubicada en los suburbios dejaron ocho personas muertas, muchas de...
Exoficial de la comisaría del condado Hidalgo es despedido tras ser arrestado
Un exoficial de la policía del condado Hidalgo...
Piden extremar precauciones con menores de edad durante vacaciones de primavera
Tras los lamentables hechos del menor de 4...
