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Houston mothers challenge Ten Commandments posters under Texas’ new parental rights amendment
Three Houston mothers are suing to stop displaying the Ten Commandments in Texas public school classrooms, arguing that it violates the state’s religious freedom law and...
For Texas DACA recipients, a fearful present and an uncertain future as protected status expires
Growing up in Austin, all the kids in...
Ken Paxton unveils economic plan centered on tax breaks in U.S. Senate race
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday...
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Friday, July 31, 2026: Very hot and breezy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, July 30, 2026: Very hot and sunny, temps in the 100s
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Wednesday, July 29, 2026: Breezy and hot with temperatures in the triple digits
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Dak Prescott has high hopes for Cowboys' 2026 season
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took to the podium Thursday for the first time at training camp in Oxnard. Prescott discussed his high hopes for the...
Caleb Downs has sky-high expectations for Cowboys defense
The Cowboys are expected to be relying heavily...
Texans Wide Receiver Tank Dell nears return to practice after injury
Houston, TX --Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is...
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Zoo Guest: Egyptian Spiny Mouse
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 30, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Messi the Hound-mix puppy
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