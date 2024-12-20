Home
Zoo Guest: Red-eyed crocodile skink
Medical Breakthroughs: Providing care to expectant mothers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Having a baby...
Cameron County announces $264 million project to modernize Gateway International Bridge
An Alabama-based construction company was awarded $264 million...
Friday, Dec. 12, 2024: Chilly morning with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024: Breezy, cooler, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024: Late showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
The UTRGV Vaqueros women's basketball team took down Eastern Michigan 73-66 in overtime on Thursday night. The Vaqueros trailed by seven entering the fourth quarter,...
Donna ISD hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator
Donna ISD announced on Wednesday that Weldon Jones...
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
The UTRGV men's basketball team took down Southern...
Community
Zoo Guest: Red-eyed crocodile skink
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Rosemary, the nine-month-old miniature Pinscher
Noticias RGV
Peñitas alista un festival navideño con fuegos artificiales
Greysi Arteaga, representante de Big G'S Fireworks LLC, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad de Peñitas al próximo evento de fuegos artificiales en la...
Rapero de Edinburg realiza entrega de juguetes para la comunidad
Prolifek Presley, rapero de Edinburg, visita Noticias RGV...
Aumentan los pacientes en salas de emergencias en Harlingen
Un hospital en Harlingen, reporta que hay un...
