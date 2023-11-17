Home
Palmview gains EMS unit through rental agreement with Hidalgo County
The city of Palmview added a fourth EMS unit thanks to a new agreement with Hidalgo County. The city entered into a year-long agreement to...
Zoo guest: Savannah the bearded dragon
Rio Grande City Grulla ISD improving school security through new grants
Students and staff at Rio Grande City Grulla...
Friday, Nov. 17, 2023: Sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023: Sunny and mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023: Sunny, nice day, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First & Goal: Bi-District Round Playmakers
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games.
First & Goal: Playoffs
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
Community
Zoo guest: Savannah the bearded dragon
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 16 , 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
La Grulla recibe subsidio para incrementar la seguridad escolar
La directora ejecutiva de programas federales y estatales del distrito escolar de la grulla nos dice que este subsidio, de más de $498.000, ampliará las medidas...
Desde el Zoológico: El dragón barbudo
En Al Mediodía Valle, nos visita desde el...
La Voz del Valle: Experto informa sobre las diversas pólizas de seguro de vida
En La Voz del Valle, Abram Caballero, de...
