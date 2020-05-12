Grid
Health officials in Cameron County confirmed a coronavirus-related death of a 78-year-old man on Monday. The man was a resident... More >>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday ordered coronavirus testing for all Texas nursing home residents and staff... More >>
BROWNSVILLE — A school in Brownsville is continuing its donations to keep front line workers safe in the ongoing coronavirus... More >>
MCALLEN — A McAllen mom and pop auto shop hasn’t pumped the brakes on service during the pandemic. For... More >>
By ZEKE MILLER and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — As he encouraged the country to “reopen,” President... More >>
The founder of SpaceX and Tesla got into a war of words over the weekend. Elon Musk threatening to... More >>
Pharr police Chief Jose A. Luengo has been suspended without pay. Interim City Manager Edward M. Wylie said Monday... More >>
A coalition of voters and civil rights groups opened a new front Monday in the legal wars over mail-in... More >>
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is continuing to experience a high demand in the number of people... More >>
DONNA — Nearly 15,000 laptops and tablets will soon be in the hands of students at Donna Independent School District.... More >>
