x

Grid
List
78-year-old Cameron County man diagnosed with coronavirus...
78-year-old Cameron County man diagnosed with coronavirus dies
Health officials in Cameron County confirmed a coronavirus-related death of a 78-year-old man on Monday. The man was a resident... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 6:18:00 PM CDT May 11, 2020 in News
Texas moves to test everyone in nursing...
Texas moves to test everyone in nursing homes as deaths rise
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday ordered coronavirus testing for all Texas nursing home residents and staff... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 5:03:23 PM CDT May 11, 2020 in News
Charter school in Brownsville seeks donations to...
Charter school in Brownsville seeks donations to continue to create PPE for first responders
BROWNSVILLE — A school in Brownsville is continuing its donations to keep front line workers safe in the ongoing coronavirus... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT May 11, 2020 in News
Valley Made, Local Strong: Jay’s Complete Automotive
Valley Made, Local Strong: Jay’s Complete Automotive
MCALLEN — A McAllen mom and pop auto shop hasn’t pumped the brakes on service during the pandemic. For... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 4:39:00 PM CDT May 11, 2020 in News
Trump faces virus at White House amid...
Trump faces virus at White House amid push to ‘reopen’ US
By ZEKE MILLER and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — As he encouraged the country to “reopen,” President... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 4:03:46 PM CDT May 11, 2020 in News
Judge Cortez letter to Elon Musk asks...
Judge Cortez letter to Elon Musk asks to consider Hidalgo County for Tesla HQ, factory
The founder of SpaceX and Tesla got into a war of words over the weekend. Elon Musk threatening to... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 3:04:00 PM CDT May 11, 2020 in News
Pharr police chief suspended without pay
Pharr police chief suspended without pay
Pharr police Chief Jose A. Luengo has been suspended without pay. Interim City Manager Edward M. Wylie said Monday... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 1:19:00 PM CDT May 11, 2020 in News
Texas rules for mail-in voting won't work...
Texas rules for mail-in voting won't work during pandemic, a new lawsuit argues
A coalition of voters and civil rights groups opened a new front Monday in the legal wars over mail-in... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 1:17:00 PM CDT May 11, 2020 in News
HOV: Former Food Bank RGV volunteer seeks...
HOV: Former Food Bank RGV volunteer seeks assistance amid pandemic
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is continuing to experience a high demand in the number of people... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 11:38:00 AM CDT May 11, 2020 in News
Donna ISD invests more than $5 million...
Donna ISD invests more than $5 million to provide mobile devices for students, teachers
DONNA — Nearly 15,000 laptops and tablets will soon be in the hands of students at Donna Independent School District.... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 Monday, May 11, 2020 10:12:00 AM CDT May 11, 2020 in News
Next Page

Radar
7 Days