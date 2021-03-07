1,000 Brownsville educators receive COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials on Wednesday announced that Texas teachers and child care workers were now eligible to receive the COVID-19.

On Saturday 1,000 Brownsville Independent School District educators secured a shot.

B.I.S.D. Superintendent Rene Gutierrez said the clinic is a big step in making in-person learning a reality once again.

"All of our employees in our district are essential," Gutierrez said. "It doesn't matter if you're a classroom teacher, a bus driver, a cafeteria worker, a custodian. Everybody's entitled to have access to this vaccine."