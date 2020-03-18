1 dead, 1 hurt in St Patrick's Day shooting at Texas pub

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Authorities say one woman was killed and another injured in a shooting on St. Patrick's Day at an Irish pub in southeast Texas. Corpus Christi police say the shooting happened Tuesday night at Molly's Irish Sports Pub. Police say a suspect is in custody and they don't believe the shooting was random. The suspect's name was not immediately released, but police said that person will likely face charges of murder and aggravated assault. Unlike a few other Texas cities, Corpus Christi had not shut down its bars or restaurants amid concerns of the coronavirus.

