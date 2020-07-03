1 dead, 278 people test positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County
Hidalgo County on Friday announced that 278 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — and a McAllen man in his 20s had died.
Since the pandemic started, 4,798 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Friday afternoon, 478 of them had been hospitalized. Of those people, 115 are in intensive care units.
"The 4th of July holiday is here and our best medical experts are telling me this is a critical weekend as we test the capacity of our hospital systems,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a statement. "Please consider your family’s safety and those of your neighbors as you plan your weekend activities.”
