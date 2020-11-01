x

1 dead after shooting in Brownsville

Sunday, November 01 2020

The Brownsville Police Department announced on Sunday that a person had died as a result of a shooting.

At about 2:50 p.m. Saturday, the Brownsville Police Department responded to a shooting on the 7700 block of Highway 48.

Two people were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One of the people died as a result of his injuries, according to a news release from the police department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000 or Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

