1 dead after shooting in Roma

A man died Sunday morning after a shooting in Roma.

At about 7 a.m. Sunday, the Roma Police Department responded to a shooting on Hibiscus Street, according to a news release from the police department.

Justice of the Peace Ramiro Guillen declared a man in his 40s dead at the scene.

"This is an active investigation and no additional information is available for release," according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Roma Police Department at (956) 849-2231.