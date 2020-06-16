1 wounded, 1 sought in Dallas shopping mall shooting

DALLAS (AP) - One person has been shot at a busy Dallas shopping mall, and police are still seeking a single suspect. Police Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez says the shooting happened at the Galleria mall. The wounded person has been taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. The mall was evacuated, and no other shootings or injuries were reported. Dallas Police said on Twitter that there was “not an active shooter.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.