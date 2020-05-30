10 more people from Cameron County test positive for coronavirus, 764 total

Cameron County on Saturday announced that 10 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 764.

Eight people from Brownsville and two people from Harlingen tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Of the 764 Cameron County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 559 have recovered.