10 more people from Cameron County test positive for coronavirus, 764 total
Cameron County on Saturday announced that 10 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 764.
Eight people from Brownsville and two people from Harlingen tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Of the 764 Cameron County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 559 have recovered.
More News
News Video
-
Purple Heart recipient plans to use knowledge gained at UTRGV to help...
-
24/7 Live streaming site captures SpaceX developments at Boca Chica location
-
Valley physician stresses importance to watch for warning signs of possible stroke
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Boot Company Bar and Grill
-
Community confused after vandalism on Hindu temple