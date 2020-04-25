10 more people in Cameron County test positive for coronavirus, bringing total to 354

Cameron County announced the confirmation of 10 additional coronavirus cases on Friday. This raises the total of cases in the county to 354.

According to a Cameron County news release, of the 354 cases, 159 individuals have recovered.

The new cases include residents of Brownsville, Harlingen, Rio Hondo and San Benito.

To date, the Cameron County cases arising from the Veranda Nursing Home has included 29 employees and 56 residents who have tested positive, including nine who have died. There have also been 52 employees and 41 residents who have tested negative.

The Windsor Atrium currently has 31 employees and 26 residents who have tested positive, including four who died. There have also been eight employees and three residents who have tested negative.